Trump on Ali Khamenei’s funeral: Iran 'dying to settle', US gave them 'week off'

Amid stalled US-Iran talks, President Donald Trump said Washington gave Iran “a week off” for late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s funeral processions. He said Tehran was eager to settle with the US after the recent war.

Speaking at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence, Trump claimed that US pressure had "broken the spirit" of the Iranian leadership, leaving them "dying to settle."

Trump asserted that the US had granted a temporary suspension of hostilities for humanitarian reasons, stating that "we are nice people."

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was President Trump's statement regarding Iran's response to Ali Khamenei's funeral? ⌵ President Trump stated that the US gave Iran a 'week off' for the funeral processions of Ali Khamenei, asserting that Iran was eager to settle after recent conflicts. 2 Why are the funeral ceremonies for Ali Khamenei significant for Iran? ⌵ The funeral ceremonies are significant as they are seen as a critical show of defiance against the US and a demonstration of support for Iran's leadership during a fragile ceasefire following a prolonged conflict. 3 How are the Iranian authorities mobilizing resources for Khamenei's funeral? ⌵ Iranian authorities have reportedly forced businesses and state employees to fund and provide services for the funeral, indicating a broad campaign to support the massive event. 4 Should the US expect resumption of peace talks with Iran after Khamenei's funeral? ⌵ The US-Iran peace talks are expected to resume once the funeral ceremonies conclude, as indicated by discussions related to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding. 5 What are the expected logistics for Ali Khamenei's burial following the funeral ceremonies? ⌵ After several days of ceremonies, Khamenei is scheduled to be buried in Mashhad on July 9, following a procession that includes stops in cities like Tehran, Qom, Najaf, and Karbala.

“We knocked the hell out of Iran. They’re dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave them a week off for a funeral, because we’re nice," Trump was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The remarks came as funeral processions for Iran’s late Supreme Leader began in Tehran on Friday, with ceremonies expected to continue in Iran and Iraq before his burial on July 9.

Iran-US talks stalled The funeral ceremony began after Qatar and Pakistan concluded separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha on July 1, with "positive progress" reported on issues related to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), according to Qatar's foreign ministry official spokesperson.

The US-Iran peace talks will resume after the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader concludes.

The Qatar foreign spokesperson said, "The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader."

'Revenge! Revenge!' As the ceremony began, mourners wept at the sight of Khamenei's coffin alongside those of his family members also killed in the airstrike, with some chanting: "Our word is one! Revenge! Revenge!"

Some carried banners and flags, while billboards across the city bore Khamenei's image. Crowds of men rhythmically beat their chests in mourning, a common practice at Shiite funerals.

Crowds at the funeral ceremony in Tehran chanted: "Death to America!" - reprising a cry that's been common in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and US Embassy takeover and hostage crisis.

The funeral for Khamenei, who ruled Iran for decades before being killed at age 86 in a Feb. 28 airstrike in the opening moments of the Iran war, could provide a boost for the country's theocracy and its new supreme leader, his son Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

Ceremonies will continue through the weekend with the body lying in state at Tehran's Grand Mosalla before a funeral procession through Tehran on Monday.

Further rites are scheduled in Qom and later in Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf before burial in Mashhad on July 9.