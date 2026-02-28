Trump on potential military force against Iran: ‘I’d love not to use it but sometimes you have to’

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (February 27) that while he remains dissatisfied with Iran’s unwillingness to commit to giving up nuclear weapons, he still hopes for a diplomatic solution — but warned that “sometimes” the United States may need to use force.

Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Texas, Trump said that recent negotiations between US envoys and Iranian officials in Geneva ended without a deal and that Iran has is to meet key US demands.

Talks continue amid tensions Trump said more discussions on Iran would take place later on Friday, though he did not specify with whom those talks would be held. Top US defence officials were at the White House on Thursday for related meetings.

“We want no nuclear weapons by Iran and they're not saying those golden words,” Trump told reporters, underscoring the US position that Tehran must forswear nuclear arms.

Military readiness and the use of force When asked about the possibility of military action, Trump emphasized US strength, saying the country possesses “the greatest military in the world.”

“I’d love not to use it but sometimes you have to,” he added, indicating that military force remains an option if diplomacy fails.

A large US military presence is already deployed in the Middle East, prepared to act if ordered by the president.

Oman mediation efforts Oman, which has served as a mediator between Washington and Tehran, sent its foreign minister to Washington on Friday for discussions with US Vice President JD Vance, according to sources cited by Reuters.

This move highlights continued diplomatic engagement even as tensions remain high.

White House perspectives A source familiar with White House internal deliberations told Reuters that Trump, who ordered bombing raids against Iranian nuclear sites last year, is “very clear-eyed on all the options before him.”

Officials acknowledge that any conflict with Iran would likely be more difficult than the US capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, and there is internal scepticism about whether negotiations will succeed, the source said. “Nobody is super optimistic about the negotiations,” they added.