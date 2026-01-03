Subscribe

Trump on Venezuela strikes: ‘I was able to watch it in real time’; calls operation flawless

US President Donald Trump said he monitored the military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in real time from Mar-a-Lago. He praised the professionalism of US forces and the advanced equipment used, noting there were no casualties on the US side.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published3 Jan 2026, 08:07 PM IST
This combination of pictures created on August 07, 2025 shows US President Donald Trump (L) in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 5, 2024, and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (R) in Caracas on July 31, 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI and Federico PARRA / AFP)
AI Quick Read

US President Donald Trump spoke about the operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Trump said he monitored the military operation in real time from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

“I was able to watch it in real time, and I watched every aspect of it, and I listened to the communication between, you know, where we were in Florida and out in the field in Venezuela,” Trump told Fox News “It was amazing to see the professionalism, the quality of leadership, the professionalism.”

Praise for US Forces and equipment

Trump highlighted the skill of US forces and the advanced equipment used during the overnight operation, emphasizing that everything “worked so perfectly.”

“It’s been amazing to see how good they were, how professional they were, how incredible the equipment we have is — I mean, the level of equipment and to see how it worked so perfectly,” he said.

The President confirmed that the operation had no US casualties, with only minor injuries reported.

“To have a few injuries, but no death on our side, is really amazing,” Trump added.

Comparison with Afghanistan withdrawal

Trump drew a direct contrast between the Venezuelan operation and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Biden, signaling a shift in American military effectiveness.

“We’re not a laughingstock anymore,” he said, reflecting on the perception of US military capabilities.

