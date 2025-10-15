Subscribe

Trump open to meeting Xi Jinping amid efforts to avoid trade war escalation, says Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

The comments come amid renewed friction between the two economic powers over tariffs and technology exports.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated15 Oct 2025, 06:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Scott Bessent emphasized that the working relationship and “trust” between Trump (L) and Xi (R) have helped prevent the ongoing trade dispute from worsening. “It’s because of that trust that the trade conflict has not escalated further,” he noted. (File Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS and SUO TAKEKUMA / various sources / AFP)
Scott Bessent emphasized that the working relationship and “trust” between Trump (L) and Xi (R) have helped prevent the ongoing trade dispute from worsening. “It’s because of that trust that the trade conflict has not escalated further,” he noted. (File Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS and SUO TAKEKUMA / various sources / AFP)(AFP)

US President Donald Trump is ready to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, with officials from both countries working to arrange the high-level meeting, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

In an interview with CNBC, Bessent said Washington’s goal was to stabilize relations with Beijing rather than escalate tensions. “We do not want to escalate a conflict with China, and we do not want to decouple from the second-largest economy in the world,” he said.

Bessent emphasized that the working relationship and “trust” between Trump and Xi have helped prevent the ongoing trade dispute from worsening. “It’s because of that trust that the trade conflict has not escalated further,” he noted.

The comments come amid renewed friction between the two economic powers over tariffs and technology exports. A potential Trump–Xi meeting would mark the first direct engagement between the leaders since Trump’s return to office and could signal a bid to stabilize global trade ties.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump open to meeting Xi Jinping amid efforts to avoid trade war escalation, says Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
Read Next Story