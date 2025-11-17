Trump open to meeting Zohran Mamdani after heated exchange following New York mayoral polls—here's why

Subscribe

Garvit Bhirani
Updated17 Nov 2025, 08:15 AM IST
(AFP)

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) indicated his plans to meet Zohran Mamdani following a heated exchange after New York mayoral polls, signaling a potential easing of tensions between the Republican President and the Democratic rising star, who have positioned themselves as political rivals.

However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt cleared that no date has been decided for such a meeting.

Why is Trump open to meeting Mamdani after New York Mayor election?

According to AP, in a conversation with reporters as he was ready to go back to Washington after spending the weekend in Florida, he asserted, “The mayor of New York, I will say, would like to meet with us. We’ll work something out.” He added, “We want to see everything work out well for New York.”

(This is a developing story. More to come)

 
 
Donald Trump
