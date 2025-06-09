Trump orders crackdown on ‘migrant invasion’ as Los Angeles erupts in riots: ‘Illegals will be expelled…’

United States President Donald Trump has ordered federal crackdown on the “migrant riots” as protests and riots over federal immigration raids enter Day 4. After ordering deployment of National Guard troops across the city, Donald Trump has warned of mass deportations by “expelling” all illegal migrants.

In a post on Truth Social early on Monday, June 9, Donald Trump said Los Angeles was being “invaded and occupied” illegal “aliens”, announcing his latest move to put end to the riots and “liberate” the city from “migrant invasion”.

He said, “A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals. Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations.”

“I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots.”

Donald trump said, “Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The US military said 300 Guardsmen from the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team had been sent to three separate locations in the greater Los Angeles area, and were “conducting safety and protection of federal property & personnel.”

Pepper spray and tear gas were fired into a small crowd as forces moved protesters back to allow a convoy of vehicles to enter the detention center.

Police later moved and pushed demonstrators away from the federal lines, using batons, flash-bang grenades and tear gas as they tried to disperse the crowd, some of whom spilled onto a major freeway, stopping traffic.