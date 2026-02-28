Trump orders federal agencies to stop using Anthropic AI technology ‘immediately’ amid Pentagon dispute

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared that the US military will not be dictated to by a private tech firm, writing: “THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL NEVER ALLOW A RADICAL LEFT, WOKE COMPANY TO DICTATE HOW OUR GREAT MILITARY FIGHTS AND WINS WARS!”

He added that the decision rests with the Commander-in-Chief and directed every federal agency to: “IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic’s technology,” and announced a six-month phase-out period for departments currently using the company’s technology.

Trump warned of consequences if the company does not cooperate, stating: “Anthropic better get their act together… or I will use the Full Power of the Presidency to make them comply, with major civil and criminal consequences to follow.”

He further declared: “WE will decide the fate of our Country — NOT some out-of-control, Radical Left AI company.”

Pentagon–Anthropic clash over AI safeguards The directive comes amid tensions between Anthropic and the Pentagon over safeguards governing military use of AI.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei drew a firm line, saying the company “cannot in good conscience accede” to demands for unrestricted deployment of its technology.

The company, maker of the chatbot Claude, has argued that it sought assurances that its systems would not be used for mass surveillance of Americans or fully autonomous weapons. In a statement, Anthropic said new contract language was “framed as compromise [but] paired with legalese that would allow those safeguards to be disregarded at will.”

Supply Chain Risk warning Military officials had warned that if Anthropic did not comply, it could be designated a “supply chain risk,” a classification typically applied to foreign adversaries and one that could disrupt corporate partnerships.

Defense officials also referenced potential use of the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law that could expand government authority over production in the interest of national security.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the military seeks lawful use only, stating it has “no interest in using AI to conduct mass surveillance of Americans (which is illegal) nor do we want to use AI to develop autonomous weapons that operate without human involvement.”

He emphasized the Pentagon wants to “use Anthropic’s model for all lawful purposes.”

Deadline and next steps Anthropic was given until 5:01 p.m. ET on Friday to respond to Pentagon demands. Military officials have indicated that consequences could include contract cancellation or broader regulatory action if no agreement is reached.

