Trump pardons Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, others accused of trying to overturn 2020 presidential election results

US President Donald Trump has pardoned Rudy Giuliani, his former personal lawyer, along with Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff, and others involved in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and not allow Joe Biden to take charge as the 46th US President.

Trump granted a 'full, complete, and unconditional pardon' to a long list of people who had been accused of trying to meddle with the 2020 US election results.

The pardons were announced by the US government's pardon attorney, Ed Martin, who posted a picture of the proclamation on social media. The proclamation, however, states that the pardon does not apply to Trump himself.

Notably, presidential pardons are meant for federal crimes, but none of the accused in the case was charged with any federal crime.

Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, and others were charged in Georgia for allegedly hatching a scheme to overturn the election results,

The proclamation claimed that trying to prosecute those involved in the 2020 schemes is “as a grave national injustice perpetrated on the American people” and said the pardons were designed to continue “the process of national reconciliation.”

Trump trying to rewrite history This moves highlights Trump's efforts to rewrite the 2020 elections' history as it follows his pardons to the hundreds of individuals who were charged in the Jan 6, 2021 US Capitol riots. Pardons were also given to those accused of attacking law enforcement officials.

Among those pardoned were also Republicans who were accused of acting as fake electors and charged by the states with providing false documents to confirm themselves as legitimate electors.

Last week, Trump had granted clemency to a former New York police officer who was convicted of stalking a family for the Chinese government.

He also pardoned Darryl Strawberry, a former MLB star, who was accused of evading taxes in 1995.

BBC resignations This pardon comes in the wake of two top officials of the BBC resigning from their posts over a misleading edited video that gave the impression that Trump had directly called for violence on 6 Jan, 2021.

"We accept that the way the speech was edited did give the impression of a direct call for violent action. The BBC would like to apologise for that error of judgement," BBC chairman Samir Shah said in a written reply to the UK Parliament's watchdog committee.

The duo who resigned were BBC Director-General Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness.

“There have been some mistakes made and as director-general I have to take ultimate responsibility,” Davie said in a letter to the BBC staff.