Trump picks loyalist Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence to replace Tulsi Gabbard

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) named Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence, replacing Tulsi Gabbard, who recently announced that she would resign from the role at the end of June.
Trump announced Pulte's appointment in a Truth Social post. He said, "I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago. During this period, he will remain Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac."
NBC News reported that the DNI is a cabinet role that requires confirmation from the Senate. However, Trump's naming of Pulte in an acting capacity has allowed the US President to bypass the process for now. It remains unclear if Pulte will be Trump's final pick for the job.
The development comes weeks after Tulsi Gabbard, the former DNI, submitted her resignation to the US President, citing personal reasons to step away from the role. She will leave the administration on 30 June. According to AFP, she was a controversial pick for the job, and her tenure was marked by apparent disagreements with Trump over his handling of the Iran war.
In her resignation, Gabbard told Trump that she was "deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half," and added, "Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer."
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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