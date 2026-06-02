Trump picks loyalist Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence to replace Tulsi Gabbard

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) named Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence, replacing Tulsi Gabbard, who recently announced that she would resign from the role at the end of June.
Trump announced Pulte's appointment in a Truth Social post. He said, "I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago. During this period, he will remain Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac."
NBC News reported that the DNI is a cabinet role that requires confirmation from the Senate. However, Trump's naming of Pulte in an acting capacity has allowed the US President to bypass the process for now. It remains unclear if Pulte will be Trump's final pick for the job.
The development comes weeks after Tulsi Gabbard, the former DNI, submitted her resignation to the US President, citing personal reasons to step away from the role. She will leave the administration on 30 June. According to AFP, she was a controversial pick for the job, and her tenure was marked by apparent disagreements with Trump over his handling of the Iran war.
In her resignation, Gabbard told Trump that she was "deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half," and added, "Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer."
This is a developing story. More details awaited.