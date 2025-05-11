Trump places dramatic Butler assassination statue on Oval Office desk; social media buzzes: ‘One of the two dolls…’

US President Donald Trump had installed a new and “powerful” artwork in the Oval Office – a statue depicting the aftermath of the 2024 Butler assassination attempt against him in Pennsylvania.

It was first spotted sitting on a side table next to Trump’s Resolute Desk on Friday, as the US president signed executive orders in the presence of many reporters.

The statue depicts Trump defiantly raising his fist in the air moments after being hit in the ear by one of his would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks’ bullets on July 13.

The White House shared a picture of the statue capturing the iconic moment from the Butler rally on X, captioned: “FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! Spotted in the Oval Office.”

The art piece carefully captured the scene in Butler with three Secret Service agents, including the current agency director, Sean Curran, trying to usher Trump offstage. The American flag, hanging vertically as it was in Butler, is also visible in the sculpture.

This is not the only momento Trump has at the White House for surviving the assassination attempt; in April, Trump installed a painting showing the iconic moment.

But the picture wasn't just another one on the walls of the 200-year-old building – it replaced Barack Obama's portrait.

Trump moved the picture of the Democrat, the only Black US president, to the opposite side of the famed residence's grand entrance hallway.

The move is highly unusual for a sitting president, as most must wait to leave office before having their portrait hung in the historic 200-year-old building.

The new painting showed the iconic moment, too.

He recently hung outside the Oval Office a gold-framed version of his mugshot from a case over alleged efforts to interfere with the 2020 election.

And he also has a large bronze sculpture of his defiant reaction to the Butler assassination attempt at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Is there more to come? According to the New York Post, the Oval Office statue may not be just it -- a bigger, 9-foot-tall bronze statue of the event may be in the works.

Citing the Trump Statute Project website, the NYP said the table statute appears to be the work of Stan Watts, who plans to create a 9-foot tall bronze statue capturing the moment.

“It symbolises the divine intervention as well as the man and his message of unity and resilience for which America stands,” the Trump Statue Project, which is currently raising money to build the piece, said of the artwork.

Here's how the netizens reacted to Trump's statue: Social media users were divided over the Butler assassination attempt statue; while the Trump supporters cheered on and expressed a wish to buy a similar one for themselves, the non-supporters said it was ridiculous.

“This needs to be the bronze statue erected in New York ….. not that Leticia James want to be statue! We want this statue 20’ tall in every city!!” a MAGA supporter said.

A fan quipped: “These are the kind of statues we need in America.”

“That is the statue I want to have,” said another.

“Just, ICONIC!!” exclaimed a fan, to which one said, “President Trump is an absolute legend!!”

“Ngl this goes hard, I’d buy this and I didn’t even vote for him,” said a netizen.

However, the non-supporters said, this may become “One of the two dolls Americans are allowed to have now.”

A user said: “This is just weird and self-obsessed.”