Trump plans executive order on flag burning without challenging 1989 SC order, THESE laws are under consideration

President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order targeting flag burning, aiming to curb the act without directly challenging 1989 Supreme Court decision that deemed it a form of protected free speech, a NewsNation report said.

The report said, citing two unnamed administration officials, the order—expected to be signed on Thursday— will urge Justice Department to review cases involving flag burning to see if charges could be brought that weren’t specific to the flag burning itself, but linked to other statutes, such as disorderly conduct or public nuisance laws

Trump has long sought to impose penalties for flag burning, floating punishments including a prison sentence or a loss of citizenship after winning his first presidential election.

He raised the issue often during his third presidential campaign. In 2024, suggested he could seek a constitutional amendment to ban that form of protest. Speaking at Fort Bragg in June, he renewed his demand for penalties, saying saying that he was working with senators to pass a law giving jail time to flag-burning protesters and suggesting a yearlong sentence.

“People that burn the American flag should go to jail for one year. And we’ll see if we can get that done,” Trump said.

Days later, Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, introduced legislation that sought to add an additional year in jail to federal sentences for crimes that involved flag burning.

The US Constitution broadly protects speech and peaceful protest, and courts have long held that political speech is among the most sacrosanct forms of speech. The US Supreme Court in 1989 ruled in a 5-4 decision that burning a flag itself is a form of political expression protected under the First Amendment and cannot be made illegal.

Flag desecration emerged as a political issue amid the convulsions of the 1960s after some Vietnam War opponents began burning flags as a form of protest. In the decades that followed, punishment of flag burning became a cultural flash point in tensions over deference to patriotic norms versus protection of the right to expression. The issue again resurfaced in recent years when flags were burned at pro-Palestinian protests and demonstrations against federal immigration enforcement efforts.