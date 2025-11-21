Trump plans massive expansion of offshore oil drilling, targets Florida, California

US President Donald Trump's administration plans to open up several kilometres of US coastal waters to oil and gas drilling, it said Thursday, a move that could significantly expand fossil fuel extraction.

This development comes as the US appears less in sync with much of the developed world, which is increasingly acknowledging the reality of human-induced climate change.

Key details of Trump administration's oil drilling plan According to the plan proposed by the US Department of the Interior, 34 lease sales will be offered, which will permit drilling in 1.27 billion acres, an area the size of the Amazon.

The plan includes waters off the north coast of Alaska that have never been drilled before, as well as in the Gulf of Mexico, which the administration refers to as the Gulf of America, and off the coast of California.

"The Biden administration slammed the brakes on offshore oil and gas leasing and crippled the long-term pipeline of America's offshore production," AFP quoted Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, while hinting at former President Joe Biden.

Burgum emphasised that offshore energy development demands significant time and investment.

"By moving forward with the development of a robust, forward-thinking leasing plan, we are ensuring that America's offshore industry stays strong, our workers stay employed, and our nation remains energy dominant for decades to come," Burghum said.

Trump frequently talks about the need for America to drill more for fossil fuels and criticises the global shift to renewables, which he calls a "scam." He consistently dismisses climate change science as “a con.”

During his presidency, the country has withdrawn from international agreements on tackling climate change and has not sent an official delegation to the ongoing COP30 climate summit in Brazil.

However, the plans announced on Thursday are likely to face resistance domestically, particularly from California, whose government has pledged to halt drilling in the state's coastal waters.

"Trump's idiotic plan endangers our coastal economy and communities and hurts the well-being of Californians. This reckless attempt to sell out our coastline to his Big Oil donors is dead in the water," Governor Gavin Newsom told the news portal.

“Californians remember the environmental and economic devastation of past oil spills. For decades, California has stood firm in our opposition to new offshore drilling, and nothing will change that,” Gavin said.

The proposals are also likely to encounter resistance in the Gulf, where the scars of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill linger, having caused millions of gallons of oil to damage tourism and fishing industries.

Rick Scott, a Republican senator from Florida, quickly voiced his objections to the Trump plan.

"Florida's coasts must remain off the table for oil drilling to protect Florida's tourism, environment, and military training opportunities," he wrote on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)