Trump plans suspension of federal gasoline tax amid surging fuel prices after Iran war

President Donald Trump said on Monday (May 11) that he plans to suspend the federal gasoline tax as Americans grapple with sharply rising fuel prices following the war with Iran.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the suspension would remain in place for as long as necessary.

Asked how long the suspension would last, Trump replied: “Till it’s appropriate.”

Trump says even small tax relief ‘is still money’ Trump acknowledged that the federal gasoline tax represents only a small portion of overall fuel costs but argued that any reduction would still help consumers.

“It’s a small percentage, but you know it’s still money,” he said during remarks in the Oval Office.

The federal tax currently stands at 18.4 cents per gallon on gasoline and 24.4 cents per gallon on diesel fuel, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

The tax is separate from state fuel taxes, which can add significantly more to pump prices.

Gas prices surge following Iran war Fuel prices across the United States have risen sharply since the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran began on February 28.

According to AAA, the average national gasoline price reached $4.52 per gallon on Monday — roughly 50% higher than the average price before the conflict began.

The current national average is the highest since 2022, when gas prices peaked at $5.01 per gallon.

Rising fuel costs have also increased concerns about broader inflation, including higher prices for groceries, transportation and consumer goods.

Congress must approve gas tax waiver Although Trump supports suspending the federal gas tax, the move would require congressional approval.

Lawmakers from both parties have backed proposals to temporarily pause the tax to provide relief for households and businesses struggling with transportation costs.

The federal fuel tax generates more than $23 billion annually to fund highway construction and public transit programs across the United States.

Several states, including Indiana and Georgia, have already temporarily suspended their state gasoline taxes amid rising energy costs.

Other states are reportedly considering similar measures.

Trump Administration takes additional steps As fuel prices continue climbing, the Trump administration has taken several emergency measures aimed at stabilizing oil markets.

The administration has released millions of barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve and temporarily eased sanctions on certain Russian and Iranian oil shipments already at sea.

Washington is also reportedly negotiating with countries dependent on Middle Eastern crude oil to form a coalition to secure shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Roughly one-fifth of globally traded oil normally passes through the strait, making the region central to global energy markets.

Republicans concerned about midterm impact The surge in fuel prices has raised political concerns for Republicans ahead of the November midterm elections.

Higher gasoline prices are viewed as a potential vulnerability for Trump and his allies as voters face increasing living costs.

Trump had previously argued that higher energy prices were justified to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

However, the administration’s stance appeared to soften over the weekend when Chris Wright signaled openness to tax relief measures.

“We’re open to all ideas,” Wright said during an interview with NBC News, including a temporary suspension of the federal gasoline tax.

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