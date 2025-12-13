Trump plays down Epstein photos, says ‘everybody knew him’ and ‘he has photos with everybody...so that's no big deal’

US President Donald Trump on Friday (December 12) said he was unaware of newly released photographs from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that include images of him, after Democrats on the House Oversight Committee published a set of previously unseen pictures.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he had not seen the images and dismissed their significance.

“Well, I haven’t seen it, but I mean, everybody knew this man [Epstein]. He was all over Palm Beach. He has photos with everybody. I mean, almost there are hundreds and hundreds of people that have photos with him, so that’s no big deal,” Trump said.

Photos released by Oversight Democrats The remarks came after Democratic members of the US House Oversight Committee released a number of photographs from the estate of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The images include three photographs featuring Trump.

One of the images is a black-and-white photograph showing Trump alongside six women whose faces have been blacked out.

In a post on X, the committee said the images were part of a much larger collection.

“Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world,” the committee said.

“Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!”

Other high-profile figures pictured According to the committee, the newly disclosed photographs depict several prominent personalities who moved in Epstein’s social circles. Those featured include former US President Bill Clinton, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and Britain’s Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Other individuals pictured include longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon, former Treasury secretary Larry Summers, and film director Woody Allen. One image shows Clinton alongside Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Another photograph reportedly shows Steve Bannon taking a mirror selfie with Epstein, while another features Bill Gates alongside then Prince Andrew.

No allegations of misconduct US officials and committee members have not alleged that the photographs depict any criminal or inappropriate conduct. Details about when, where or by whom the images were taken remain unclear.