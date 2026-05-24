Trump posts AI image of US drone destroying Iranian ships after announcing progress in talks

US President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image on social media Sunday showing a drone aircraft bearing a US flag attacking two Iranian-flagged ships, just hours after announcing that a potential agreement between Washington and Tehran had been “largely negotiated.”

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The image, shared on Trump’s platform Truth Social, was captioned with a single word: “Adios.”

Image depicts drone strike on Iranian ships The digitally created image showed a drone launching an attack on two ships carrying Iranian flags.

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the vessels, while figures appeared to be thrown into the ocean following the apparent explosions.

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The post quickly drew attention online because it came shortly after Trump suggested that the United States and Iran were nearing a diplomatic breakthrough aimed at easing months of tensions and conflict in the Middle East.

Trump had earlier announced progress in Iran negotiations On Saturday, Trump wrote on social media that “An Agreement has been largely negotiated” between the United States, Iran and several regional countries.

The proposed understanding reportedly involves reopening the Strait of Hormuz and advancing broader negotiations over regional security and Iran’s nuclear programme.

Trump also said discussions were continuing regarding the “final aspects and details” of the agreement.

Trump says Iran negotiations are ‘orderly and constructive,’ vows blockade will remain until deal is signed

Trump said negotiations between Washington and Tehran are progressing in a “constructive manner,” while insisting that pressure on Iran would continue until a final nuclear agreement is completed and signed.

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In a lengthy statement posted on Truth Social, Trump sharply criticised the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement negotiated under former President Barack Obama, calling it “one of the worst deals ever made” by the United States.

Trump attacks Obama-era Iran deal Trump argued that the earlier agreement paved the way for Iran to eventually obtain nuclear weapons capability.

“One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration,” Trump wrote.

“It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon.”

Trump withdrew the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during his first term in office and reimposed sweeping sanctions on Tehran.

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Trump says current negotiations are ‘the exact opposite’ The US president said the ongoing negotiations being handled by his administration differ fundamentally from the Obama-era approach.

“Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration — THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact!” he said.

Trump added that discussions were continuing steadily and that he had instructed negotiators not to rush the process.

“The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side,” he wrote.

Blockade to continue until agreement signed Trump stressed that pressure on Tehran would remain in place until a formal agreement is finalised, verified and signed by both sides.

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“The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed,” Trump stated.

“Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!”

The comments come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions following months of conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Trump says relations with Iran becoming more ‘productive’ Despite maintaining pressure, Trump suggested relations between Washington and Tehran were improving during negotiations.

“Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one,” he wrote.

At the same time, he reiterated the United States’ red line regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb.”

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Iran has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful civilian purposes and denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Trump praises Middle East support, mentions Abraham Accords Trump also thanked Middle Eastern countries for supporting diplomatic efforts and suggested that regional cooperation could expand further through the Abraham Accords.

“I would like to thank, thus far, all of the countries of the Middle East for their support and cooperation,” Trump wrote.

He added that regional ties would be “further enhanced and strengthened” through participation in the Abraham Accords and even floated the possibility of Iran joining in the future.

“Who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well!” Trump said.

The Abraham Accords, brokered during Trump’s first presidency, established diplomatic normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

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Trump assures Netanyahu of hardline Iran stance amid emerging peace deal Trump has assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington will maintain its demand for the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear programme as a condition for any final agreement with Tehran, according to a senior Israeli official.

The development comes as diplomatic efforts intensify around a possible US-Iran agreement aimed at ending months of conflict in the Middle East and reopening the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

Trump insists on dismantling Iran nuclear programme A senior Israeli official told AFP that Trump reaffirmed his hardline position during a phone call with Netanyahu on Saturday night.

“President Trump made clear that he will remain steadfast in the negotiations regarding his longstanding demand for the dismantlement of Iran's nuclear programme and the removal of all enriched uranium from Iranian territory, and that he will not sign a final agreement absent these conditions,” the official said.

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The official added that Washington has been updating Israel on talks surrounding a memorandum of understanding intended to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and launch negotiations toward a broader settlement of remaining disputes.

Netanyahu stresses Israel’s freedom to act During the conversation, Netanyahu reportedly emphasized that Israel would continue preserving its military freedom of action across the region, including in Lebanon.

“In last night's conversation with President Trump, the Prime Minister emphasized that Israel will maintain freedom of action against threats in all arenas, including Lebanon, and President Trump reiterated and supported this principle,” an Israeli political source told Reuters.

Israel has continued military operations in southern Lebanon despite an April 17 ceasefire. Lebanese state media reported Israeli strikes in the south on Saturday, while Lebanon’s military said one strike hit an army barracks and wounded a soldier.

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Lebanon’s civil defence agency also said an Israeli strike destroyed its regional facility in Nabatieh on Sunday.

Rubio says deal could come within hours US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested during a visit to India that an agreement may be close.

“I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news,” Rubio told reporters.

Rubio added that the emerging agreement could create “a world that no longer has to fear or worry about an Iranian nuclear weapon.”

Trump also wrote on social media that the deal had been “largely negotiated, subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the various other Countries”.

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Iran warns against renewed war Despite ongoing diplomacy, senior Iranian officials warned that Tehran remained prepared for renewed conflict if hostilities resumed.

Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned Washington against restarting military action.

“Our armed forces have rebuilt themselves during the ceasefire period in such a way that if Trump commits another act of folly and restarts the war, it will certainly be more crushing and bitter for the United States than on the first day of the war,” Ghalibaf said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian meanwhile said Tehran remained willing to reassure the international community over its nuclear intentions.

“We are still prepared to assure the world that we are not seeking nuclear weapons,” Pezeshkian told state television.

Regional diplomacy intensifies Regional leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain, along with representatives from Türkiye and Pakistan, reportedly joined a call with Trump to discuss the proposed agreement.

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Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad hoped to host another round of US-Iran negotiations soon.

Sharif added that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, who visited Tehran on Friday and Saturday, also participated in diplomatic efforts aimed at advancing peace in the region.

The proposed agreement, if finalized, could mark a major turning point in the Middle East conflict and help reduce tensions that have disrupted regional security and global energy markets for months.

Also Read | Middle East grapples with the downsides of a Trump deal with Iran