Trump posts ‘vandalism’ photos of Reflecting Pool, demands US prosecutor Pirro revisit case

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (August 8) posted photographs showing what he described as "vandalism" at the iconic Washington landmark - Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool - while continuing to argue that vandals — rather than construction problems — were responsible for much of the damage. Trump posted two photographs showing what appeared to be graffiti and peeling coating at the pool.

The photographs come amid Trump’s renewed criticism of Washington’s top federal prosecutor after her office dropped criminal charges against a former Olympian accused of damaging the newly renovated Reflecting Pool.

Trump urges Pirro to revisit decision Trump had earlier called on US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro to reconsider her decision to drop the case against former Olympic canoeist David Hearn.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said Pirro should “re-visit her hastily made decision” and insisted that the major damage to the pool was caused by vandals.

Trump acknowledged that there “may have been some contractor difficulty” with the installation of the new pool liner but said he disagreed “100%” with Pirro's assessment.

Prosecutors blame flawed construction Pirro's office moved to dismiss the charges after reviewing additional information supplied by the Interior Department.

In a court filing, federal prosecutors said the widespread damage appeared to have resulted from a flawed installation by the contractor, combined with a rush to complete the renovation before events marking the US 250th anniversary.

Prosecutors said a visual inspection found damage across the pool, including areas in the middle where vandalism would have been unlikely.

“Given all of this newly discovered information,” Pirro's office said it was difficult to attribute the widespread damage to vandalism or prove such a claim beyond a reasonable doubt.

Former Olympian was accused of damaging pool Hearn had been accused of deliberately pulling up roughly a two-foot-square section of the pool's new lining.

He denied wrongdoing.

The case was subsequently dismissed after federal prosecutors asked a judge to drop the vandalism charge.

Hearn's legal team said Trump's criticism was misplaced and argued that the administration's renovation work, rather than their client, was responsible for the pool's problems.

The lawyers said they were considering “legal remedies” on Hearn's behalf.

Pool renovation plagued by problems The controversy stems from a renovation project ordered as part of Trump's efforts to remake the US capital ahead of the country's 250th birthday celebrations.

Virginia-based Atlantic Industrial Coatings received a $14.7 million no-bid contract to repaint and waterproof the pool's concrete floor.

The water was drained and the bottom was coated in a blue finish that Trump described as “American flag blue”.

Problems emerged soon after the project was completed, with portions of the new liner beginning to peel.

Trump quickly blamed vandals for the damage.

Rare clash between Trump and longtime ally The dispute has created an unusual public clash between Trump and Pirro, a longtime political ally who was appointed as Washington's top federal prosecutor.

Trump has accused Pirro of backing down under pressure and has sharply criticised her handling of the case.

The president has also questioned whether Pirro should remain in her position.