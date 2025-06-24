Trump presses lawmakers to pass ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ ahead of July 4 deadline: ‘No one goes on vacation until...’

US President Donald Trump, fresh off announcing a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, turned his attention back to urging lawmakers to immediately pass what he called “THE GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL.” The President posted his appeal on Truth Social on Tuesday (June 24), declaring it a pivotal moment for the nation as it approaches its 250th Independence Day celebration.

“To my friends in the Senate, lock yourself in a room if you must, don’t go home, and GET THE DEAL DONE THIS WEEK,” Trump wrote. “Work with the House so they can pick it up, and pass it, IMMEDIATELY. NO ONE GOES ON VACATION UNTIL IT’S DONE.”

A 'historic present' for America Trump framed the bill as a defining moment of his second term, promising it would deliver “unprecedented Safety, Security, and Prosperity for ALL of our Citizens.”

“It will be a Historic Present for THE GREAT PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, as we begin the Celebration of our Country’s 250th Birthday,” he wrote. “We are finally entering our Golden Age.”

July 4 nears The president's demand comes with a tight deadline: just days remain before lawmakers are scheduled to leave for their Independence Day recess. Trump’s warning — “NO ONE GOES ON VACATION UNTIL IT’S DONE” — underscores the urgency he places on having the bill signed before July 4.

'One Big Beautiful Bill' faces internal GOP resistance Trump’s flagship tax-cut and spending legislation — branded the One Big Beautiful Bill Act — has ignited a political melee within Republican ranks, just days before congressional leaders hope to pass it.

Despite full-throttle pressure from Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson, the bill has run into stiff resistance from hardline Republicans concerned over the national debt and steep proposed cuts to social programs.

“There’s no way. There’s no way,” declared Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), when asked if he would back the legislation this week. Johnson is pushing for cuts to return to pre-pandemic levels. He’s joined by Senators Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) in demanding further reductions in spending on green tax credits and Medicaid.

Debt projections According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the House-passed version of the bill could add $2.8 trillion to the national debt over the next decade — or $3.4 trillion when interest costs are included. That contradicts Republican leaders’ claims that the tax cuts would “pay for themselves” through faster economic growth.

“If we had all the money in the world, why would you make a change? We don’t. We’re running $2 trillion deficits,” Scott told reporters.

In contrast, Thune defended the legislation on the Senate floor, citing a White House Council of Economic Advisers estimate that the bill would actually boost revenue by $4.1 trillion, more than covering the CBO’s projected shortfall.

So far, efforts to restrict food assistance, limit judicial power, slash watchdog funding, and undo Biden-era vehicle mandates have been flagged as violations of budgetary rules.

Medicaid cuts A revised Senate version includes a measure to lower Medicaid provider taxes in expansion states — a change that critics argue would hurt rural healthcare providers.

“They cannot defund rural hospitals,” warned Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who has emerged as a staunch defender of Medicaid in the ongoing negotiations.

Democrats blast GOP proposal Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer offered a blistering critique of the Republican legislation on Monday.

“The Senate Republican bill is, simply put, bigger cuts, bigger betrayal,” Schumer said. “It makes even deeper cuts to healthcare. It destroys American clean energy. It raises costs on working and middle-class families. And it rewards those at the very top.”

Thune pushes ahead amid GOP divisions Despite pushback, Thune is forging ahead with a plan to bring the bill to the Senate floor by midweek, aiming to secure passage before the July 4 Independence Day recess. If passed, it will return to the House for final approval.

Republicans hold narrow margins The stakes are high, with Republicans holding a 53–47 majority in the Senate and a slim 220–212 edge in the House. Even a handful of defections could imperil the bill.

One Republican from each chamber has already pledged opposition based on deficit concerns — complicating GOP leaders' hopes of handing Trump a legislative victory in time for the holiday.