Trump presses Turkey to stop buying Russian oil, repeats ‘paper tiger’ jibe at Moscow’s Ukraine offensive

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (September 25) urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop buying oil from Russia, as Moscow’s war in Ukraine grinds on with little territorial gain. The comments came during Erdogan’s visit to the White House, where both leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional security.

"I would like him to stop buying any oil from Russia, as Russia continues its rampage in Ukraine, and they have been fighting. They have lost millions of lives already, and for what, disgraceful," Trump told reporters.

He added that Moscow’s economy was in a “terrible” state and accused President Vladimir Putin of prolonging the war unnecessarily.

Erdogan’s neutral stance Erdogan did not directly respond to Trump’s request on oil purchases but stressed his commitment to strengthening Turkish-American relations. Trump, however, emphasized Erdogan’s potential role in the conflict.

"They really respect Erdogan. I do, and I think he could have a big influence, if he wants to. Right now, he's very neutral. He likes being neutral. So do I, like being neutral. But he's somebody that, if he got involved, the best thing he could do is not buy oil and gas from Russia," Trump said.

‘Paper Tiger’ remarks on Russia The US President expressed frustration at Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, noting that Moscow’s heavy bombardments had resulted in “almost no land” gained.

"With all of the heavy bombardment over the last two weeks, they've gained almost no land," Trump said. "And I'm not going to ever call anybody a paper tiger, but Russia spent millions and millions of dollars in bombs, missiles, ammunition and lives, their lives, and they've gained virtually no land."

Earlier this week, Trump used the term “paper tiger” on Truth Social, writing that Russia’s prolonged war effort “is very much making them look like ‘a paper tiger.’”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later dismissed the comment, saying: “Russia is not a tiger. Russia is more associated with a bear. Paper bears do not exist, and Russia is a real bear.”

Erdogan as a possible mediator Trump said he hoped Erdogan could help mediate between Moscow and Kyiv. "I can tell you that President Erdogan is very respected by both of them, everybody respects Erdogan," he said. "I think he could have a big influence if he wants to."

Talks on Israel-Hamas ceasefire The US President also confirmed ongoing efforts toward a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. "We had a great meeting the other day at UNGA, as you know, and I think we're close to getting some kind of a deal done," Trump said, adding that the release of hostages remained a top priority.

