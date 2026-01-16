Trump pressure halts 800 Iran executions, White House says; adds Gulf states stepped in to stop US military move

The United States on Thursday (January 15) said Iran halted the planned execution of 800 protesters following pressure from President Donald Trump, as Gulf allies worked behind the scenes to pull Washington back from possible military action over Tehran’s deadly crackdown on nationwide demonstrations.

While the White House said it had stepped back from immediate military action, officials stressed that the option remains open if Iran resumes executions.

“All options remain on the table for the president,” the White House said.

‘800 executions halted’ White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the Iranian authorities had stopped executions scheduled for Wednesday after direct warnings from Trump.

“The president understands today that 800 executions that were scheduled and supposed to take place yesterday were halted,” Leavitt said.

She added that Trump had warned Tehran of “grave consequences” if the killing of demonstrators continued.

Trump later welcomed the development on Truth Social, writing: “This is good news. Hopefully, it will continue!”

Fresh US sanctions announced The US Treasury on Thursday announced new sanctions targeting Iranian officials, adding to already sweeping restrictions over Tehran’s nuclear programme — sanctions that have contributed to Iran’s economic strain and helped fuel public anger.

Protest death toll runs into thousands Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) said Iranian security forces had killed at least 3,428 protesters, warning that the final toll was likely to be far higher as information continues to emerge despite a week-long internet blackout.

Iran has described demonstrators as “rioters” backed by the US and Israel and has vowed fast-track justice — raising fears among rights groups of mass executions.

Gulf states step in to prevent war Gulf allies including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman led an urgent diplomatic effort to dissuade Trump from launching military strikes, officials told AFP.

“The trio led a long, frantic, diplomatic last-minute effort to convince President Trump to give Iran a chance to show good intention,” a senior Saudi official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A second Gulf official confirmed that Iran was warned any attack on US facilities in the region “would have consequences”.

Saudi Arabia also informed Tehran it would not allow its airspace or territory to be used for attacks, sources said.

‘No hanging today’ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sought to calm tensions, telling Fox News: “There will be no hanging today or tomorrow.”

Iran’s judiciary later said that Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old protester whose execution had drawn international attention, had not been sentenced to death and was instead facing charges that carry possible imprisonment.

Diplomatic channels remain open Switzerland, which represents US interests in Iran, said Iranian security chief Ali Larijani spoke with a senior Swiss diplomat on Wednesday, with Bern offering to help “de-escalate the current situation”.

The developments came ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on Iran, requested by the United States.

Protests continue despite crackdown Despite the communications blackout, AFP verified videos showing bodies at a morgue south of Tehran and funeral gatherings where mourners chanted slogans against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.