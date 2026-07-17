Trump Speech LIVE: US President accuses China of 2020 election interference, alleges ‘largest compromise of…’

Trump Speech LIVE: US President Donald Trump delivered his primetime speech on Thursday. Five minutes into the speech, Trump delved deep into the state of elections in the United States, emphasised how “vulnerable” they have been and accused China of election interference.

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He released “declassified documents” that show how, over a period of years starting during the 2020 election cycle, “the People’s Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history — resulting in China’s illicit acquisition of 220 million US voter files."

Trump also alleged that, according to a DHS review of state voter rolls and public records, approximately 278,000 non-citizens who are registered to vote in federal elections were identified.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What allegations did Trump make about China's involvement in the 2020 election? ⌵ Trump alleged that China interfered in the 2020 election and carried out the largest compromise of election data in history, acquiring 220 million US voter files. 2 Why does Trump believe the US election system is vulnerable? ⌵ Trump claims the US election system is vulnerable due to issues like non-citizen voter registration and what he describes as a broken election infrastructure, which he believes requires immediate reform. 3 How does the SAVE America Act aim to change voting procedures? ⌵ The SAVE America Act would impose stricter conditions on voting and registration, which critics warn could disenfranchise low-income individuals and women changing their names after marriage. 4 What evidence did Trump provide to support his claims of voter registration fraud in Michigan? ⌵ Trump referenced declassified documents including an FBI file which reportedly indicated Democratic canvassers in Michigan admitted to signing registration forms in other people's names. 5 What commitment did Trump make regarding the improvement of election integrity? ⌵ Trump committed to working with state and local jurisdictions to fix the election system, asserting that it is currently in a bad state and requires significant reform to ensure free and fair elections.

Even before the address, Trump was widely expected to revisit long-debunked conspiracy theories about his 2020 defeat to Democrat Joe Biden, and address foreign efforts to influence US elections.

On Iran, he said, “‘We are winning big in Iran, and we will see the fruits of that labour very, very shortly.”

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Track Top Points on Trump's Speech here:

1. Trump directs FBI to investigate ‘voter registration fraud’ in Michigan President Donald Trump claimed tonight that an alleged fraud scheme around voter registration in Michigan in 2020 was covered up by federal officials. Trump said he is asking the FBI director to work with the Department of Justice to “prosecute those responsible for any crimes.”

Among the documents the president said he was declassifying and making public is an FBI file that details that Democratic canvassers in Muskegon, Michigan, admitted to agents that they “signed voter registration forms in other people’s names” and submitted registration for people who didn’t exist.

2. Trump calls for passing SAVE America Act In his primetime speech on Thursday (local time), Trump called on lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act, which would impose a series of restrictions and conditions on voting and make it harder to register to vote.

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“To all Americans, I ask you to pick up your phone tomorrow, call your representatives in the House and Senate, and demand that they pass the SAVE America Act without delay,” he said.

According to Al Jazeera, critics have argued that the bill would disenfranchise low-income people and risks removing from voter rolls millions of women who took the last names of their husbands.

3. Trump attacks mail-in voting Trump called the mail-in voting “inherently corrupt”. In many states, mail-in voting is the most common way of casting ballots, and there is no evidence that it allows fraud.

4. Trump says he’s ‘committing to fix’ election system The US president said his administration will work with states and local jurisdiction to ensure that the election system is secure.

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“We’re in the process of informing governors, senators, and members of Congress of potential issues in their states,” Trump said. “If you look at voting today, it’s in such bad shape in so many states, and we are committing to fix it." he added.

5. US election system is ‘not defensible’, Trump says The US president stresses that the election system in the country is “corrupt” rehashing old, debunked grievances about non-citizens and dead people on voter rolls.

“These disclosures reveal an election system so broken and so vulnerable that no one can possibly defend it. It is not defensible,” Trump said.

6. Trump assures of free and fair elections He said he will ensure that “we are never bought” or “hacked,” Trump said.

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7. Newly declassified documents released Newly declassified documents show that over a period of years starting during the 2020 election cycle, “the People’s Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history — resulting in China’s illicit acquisition of 220 million US voter files,” Trump said.

That information includes names, addresses, phone numbers, political party preferences, and other sensitive data that would be needed to register to vote, and engage in other nefarious activities, he added.

This data loss presents an unprecedented election security nightmare. The intelligence even shows that China assigned a data exploitation unit specifically to this new project.

8. ‘2,78,000 non-citizens voted’ Highlighting how “vulnerable” the elections are, Trump said, “2,78,000 non-citizens voted…real numbers are actually much higher.”

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9. Trump says China was looking to pay US journalists for negative stories Trump says China wanted to pay journalists to produce more bad content on the president.

“The Chinese government sought to identify US journalists who had reported negatively on the US president and pay them large sums of money to write more negative articles about him as many as they could, and they didn’t care what they said,” Trump said without providing any examples.

“The Chinese government wanted US president to lose the next election.”

10. US president accuses China of election interference US President Donald Trump accused China of election interference. Trump, who has often shared election conspiracy theories, accused China of committing the “largest compromise of election data in history”, and he has further alleged that there was a “deep state” conspiracy to cover it up.

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He released a CIA report showing “key” findings.

11. Trump blames ‘deep state’ for downplaying China's role Trump is blaming the "deep state" for downplaying China's role, but remember that intelligence community judgments are by design subject to fierce internal debate

12. Trump releases reports addressing ‘key areas of election integrity’ Trump has released reports addressing “key areas of election integrity.” He reiterated allegations about China's involvement in 2020 polls.

13. US President says ‘We are winning big in Iran' “We are likewise winning big in Iran and you will see the fruits of that labour very very shortly,” Trump said during his primetime address to the nation on Thursday.

Trump's focus on election 'integrity' Before the primetime speech, US President Donald Trump's address Thursday was expected to feature major revelations about election security, the White House had said, as he doubles down on his false claims that he won the 2020 vote.

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Trump has promised "big news" on a topic that he has revived ahead of crucial midterm elections in November in which his Republican Party could lose control of Congress.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in