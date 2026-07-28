Trump privately questioned if Lindsey Graham's demanding travel schedule contributed to his death: Report

US President Donald Trump was deeply shaken by the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham and privately questioned whether the veteran lawmaker's demanding international travel schedule may have contributed to his death, The Washington Post reported.

According to the news outlet, Trump had not expected Graham to die first. At 71, the South Carolina Republican was nearly a decade younger than the President and had remained an energetic presence in Washington and on the international stage until his death earlier this month.

Trump repeatedly reflected on Graham's death Citing two people familiar with Trump's private conversations, The Washington Post reported that the President repeatedly returned to the subject in the days following Graham's death.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Trump privately question about Lindsey Graham's travel schedule? ⌵ Trump privately questioned whether Lindsey Graham's demanding international travel schedule contributed to his sudden death. 2 Why was Trump shocked by Graham's death? ⌵ Trump was shocked because Graham, at 71, was nearly a decade younger than him and had been an energetic presence in Washington and abroad until his unexpected passing. 3 How did Trump's reflections on Graham's death include family history? ⌵ Trump linked Graham's death to a family history of heart disease, mentioning that Graham's father died around the same age. 4 Should we consider travel schedules as a factor in health risks for politicians? ⌵ While not definitive, Trump's speculation on Graham's travel schedule suggests that the physical toll of such demands may be a relevant consideration for politicians' health. 5 How did Trump intend to honor Graham following his death? ⌵ Trump is scheduled to deliver a eulogy at Graham's funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Trump reportedly expressed surprise that someone as active as Graham could die so suddenly and privately wondered whether the senator's extensive travel schedule—including a trip to Ukraine shortly before his death—had taken a physical toll.

The report said Trump also searched for possible explanations by considering Graham's family history and genetic factors.

Public remarks referenced family history Trump linked Graham's death to a history of heart disease in the senator's family during an interview with Newsmax on July 13.

"His father died just about at the same age," Trump said.

"I'm a believer in the racehorse theory," he added, referring to the idea that qualities such as physical strength and stamina can be inherited.

President appeared subdued after senator's death According to the news outlet, people close to the President said Trump appeared noticeably subdued following Graham's death.

The report said Trump asked those around him whether Graham's constant travel—including his return from Ukraine shortly before his death—might have contributed to his sudden passing.

Officials also told the news outlet that Graham's highly visible public schedule and active political campaigning in the days before his death made the loss particularly shocking for Trump and members of his administration.

Close political and personal relationship Graham had become one of Trump's closest political allies after initially opposing his 2016 presidential campaign.

Over the years, the South Carolina senator emerged as one of the President's strongest defenders in Congress, frequently appearing in the media to support the administration's agenda.

Beyond politics, the two shared a personal friendship and were regular golf partners, with Graham becoming one of the constants in Trump's political life.

Trump to deliver eulogy Trump is scheduled to deliver a eulogy at Graham's funeral service at Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday.

The memorial is expected to be attended by senior US officials and foreign leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reflecting Graham's influence on US foreign policy and national security.

Graham died on July 11 at the age of 71. Preliminary findings indicated that the likely cause of death was an aortic tear. He had recently returned from a NATO summit in Türkiye and a visit to Ukraine before his sudden death.

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