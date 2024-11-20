Trump probably won’t try to fire Jerome Powell
SummaryBut his successor will face pressure to bring interest rates down, as have many previous Fed chairmen.
President Trump’s election has reignited the debate over whether he might attempt to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Yet firing Mr. Powell is unlikely to be on the president-elect’s immediate priority list unless inflation suddenly spikes and forces the Fed to reverse course. Even then, such a standoff would involve a great deal of legal wrangling that would likely take up most of the chairman’s remaining term, which ends in May 2026.