Trump probably won’t try to fire Jerome Powell

Conflict between the White House and the Federal Reserve is hardly new. It dates at least as far back as Harry S. Truman’s administration. During World War II, the Fed held down interest rates to limit the financing costs of the war. With the war’s end and the removal of price controls, and with the outbreak of the Korean War, inflation accelerated, and the Fed needed to raise rates to keep it under control. A furious Truman slowed the effort. He summoned the entire Federal Open Market Committee to the White House in January 1951 to settle matters. Eventually—following the resignation of Chairman Thomas McCabe, the appointment of Chairman William McChesney Martin Jr. and the Treasury-Fed Accord of 1951—the FOMC was able to set rates independent of direct Treasury influence.