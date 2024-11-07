Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine. Now he must decide how.
Alexander Ward , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Nov 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryForeign-policy advisers close to the president-elect put forth different versions of a plan to effectively freeze the front line.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Donald Trump’s promise to end the war in Ukraine by Inauguration Day now puts him in a position of having to choose between competing proposals from advisers united by a common thread—a sharp break from President Biden’s “as long as it takes" approach to arming Kyiv.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less