Trump pushes allies again to secure Strait of Hormuz — But warns: ‘we don’t need anybody’

US President Donald Trump has renewed his call for international partners to help restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, urging nations that rely on the critical oil transit corridor to take part in safeguarding the waterway.

Speaking at a White House event on Monday (March 16), Trump said he had reached out to several world leaders to build a coalition aimed at protecting shipping lanes following escalating tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran.

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“We strongly encourage the other nations to get involved with us, and get involved quickly, and with great enthusiasm,” Trump said.

Trump: ‘We don’t need anybody’ Despite pushing for international support, Trump also struck a defiant tone toward allies who have been reluctant to participate.

“I don't do a hard sell on them, because my attitude is: we don't need anybody,” Trump told reporters.

“We're the strongest nation in the world, we have the strongest military by far in the world. We don't need them.”

Trump also suggested he was testing how allied nations would respond to the crisis.

France signals possible support Trump said he had spoken with Emmanuel Macron about the situation and believes France may be willing to assist in efforts to secure the waterway.

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“I spoke to him on March 15,” Trump said. “Not perfect, but it’s France — we don’t expect perfect.”

Trump added that some countries had privately told him they were preparing to help but preferred not to be publicly identified.

“They may not want me to share their names because they’re afraid of being targeted,” he said.

UK considers role but avoids wider war PM Keir Starmer said Britain is willing to work with allies to secure freedom of navigation in the strait but stressed that the situation is complex. Starmer reiterated that the United Kingdom does not want to be drawn into a wider conflict.

Germany rejects military involvement Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Berlin would not participate in the US-Israeli war against Iran, citing the absence of an international mandate.

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“We lack the mandate from the United Nations, the European Union or NATO required under the Basic Law,” Merz said at a news conference in Berlin.

“It was therefore clear from the outset that this war is not a matter for NATO.”

Italy and Spain urge caution Antonio Tajani, Vice President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, said Italy supports strengthening European Union naval missions in the Red Sea but warned that expanding those operations to the Strait of Hormuz would be difficult.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini also warned that sending warships could effectively draw the country into the conflict.

“Italy is not at war with anyone and sending military ships in a war zone would mean entering the war,” Salvini said.

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Spain has similarly signaled that it does not want to escalate the situation.

Japan and Australia rule out naval deployment In Asia-Pacific, key US partners have also taken a cautious stance.

Japan PM Sanae Takaichi said Tokyo had not decided to send escort ships to the region and would continue reviewing what actions are legally possible.

“We have not made any decisions whatsoever about dispatching escort ships,” Takaichi told parliament.

Australia also ruled out sending vessels to the Persian Gulf.

“We won't be sending a ship to the Strait of Hormuz,” said Catherine King, Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, speaking to state broadcaster ABC.