Trump pushes Israel PM Netanyahu to ease Lebanon attacks amid ceasefire concerns — Report

US President Donald Trump has reportedly urged Benjamin Netanyahu to scale back Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

Trump made the request during a phone call, shortly after Netanyahu publicly vowed to press ahead with attacks, reports have cited NBC News. The appeal underscores Washington’s concern that escalating violence in Lebanon could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts with Iran.

Vance: Israel ‘offered to check itself’ JD Vance suggested that Israel had indicated some willingness to show restraint to support negotiations.

“The Israelis as I understand it have actually offered to … check themselves a little bit in Lebanon because they want to make sure that our negotiation is successful,” Vance told reporters during a visit to Budapest.

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Israel on April 8 launched its largest bombing campaign in Lebanon since the Iran conflict began.

While Thursday’s strikes were reported to be slightly less intense, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

The military said it struck “weapon depots, rocket launchers and Hezbollah headquarters in south Lebanon.”

Iran has strongly condemned Israel’s actions, accusing it of violating the ceasefire.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that continued strikes would provoke consequences, signaling the risk of further escalation if hostilities persist.

Dispute over ceasefire scope A key point of contention remains whether Lebanon is included in the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran.

Washington and Israel maintain that the truce does not extend to Lebanon, while Tehran and Pakistani mediators insist that it does. The disagreement has fueled tensions and raised doubts about the durability of the ceasefire.

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Netanyahu opens door to talks Amid mounting pressure, Netanyahu signaled a diplomatic opening, announcing plans for direct negotiations with Lebanon.

“In light of Lebanon’s repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, yesterday I instructed the cabinet to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible,” he said.

The proposed talks are expected to focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing more stable relations between the two countries. According to Axios, discussions could begin next week in Washington, with US Ambassador Michel Issa leading the American delegation.

Ceasefire under strain The situation highlights the fragile nature of the US-Iran ceasefire, with Lebanon emerging as a major flashpoint. Continued Israeli strikes, conflicting interpretations of the agreement, and warnings from Iran all point to a truce that remains at risk of collapse even as diplomatic efforts continue.

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