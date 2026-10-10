Trump, Putin diesel deal: What it means for US fuel prices, global markets and the Russia-Ukraine war | Explained

Trump’s diesel deal with Putin: What it means for US fuel prices and the Russia-Ukraine war Will Russian supplies stabilise global markets?
US President Donald Trump has announced a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase diesel supplies to global markets, as soaring fuel prices threaten to become a political liability for Republicans ahead of the November 3 congressional elections.
The agreement comes as the US temporarily lifts sanctions on Russian fuel imports, reversing measures imposed to deprive Moscow of revenue for its war against Ukraine. While the move could provide some relief to a tight diesel market, analysts have questioned whether it will bring sustained price reductions.
Trump said on social media that he had a “highly successful” discussion with Putin, during which Russia agreed to immediately supply more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel to US and global markets, equivalent to about 2.25 million barrels.
He added that Russia would supply another 500,000 tons in November and a further 1 million tons “immediately thereafter”, with additional volumes depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries damaged by Ukrainian attacks.
The US Treasury Department issued a licence permitting imports of Russian diesel until April 7.
Diesel prices have become a growing concern for the Trump administration, with the fuel essential for agriculture, home heating and trucking. Prices have risen 70% since the US and Israel launched the war with Iran on February 28, according to the report.
Average US diesel prices reached $6.28 a gallon on Thursday, according to the AAA motorist group, putting pressure on farmers, ranchers and truckers.
Diesel futures fell almost 5% following news of the agreement and were trading at $4.64 a gallon.
However, analysts cautioned against expecting lasting relief. Rory Johnston, an oil market researcher and founder of CommodityContext.com, called the agreement a “nothing burger”, arguing that Russia typically exports substantially more diesel when its refineries are not under attack.
“It's clearly not a fix, but another stream to aid a very tight diesel market,” said Jim Mitchell, an analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
The agreement could provide Moscow with additional revenue despite US sanctions imposed on Russian oil companies in October 2025 over the war that began in 2022. The additional income could help Putin continue the war against Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticised the move as a “weak decision on the part of strong partners”.
“Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilized world,” he said on X, warning that Russia would repay the concession with further attacks.
Republican Representative Don Bacon also opposed the decision, arguing that Washington should use sanctions to pressure Moscow rather than ease restrictions.
The deal offers an additional source of supply as the wars in Iran and Ukraine intensify global fuel shortages. However, the promised volumes may not be sufficient to offset broader supply disruptions.
Meanwhile, Trump is considering measures to boost domestic production, including using the Cold War-era Defense Production Act to expand refining capacity and bypass regulations restricting energy production.
The twin approach highlights the administration's challenge: easing fuel prices quickly while reducing supply vulnerabilities without undermining its pressure campaign against Russia.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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