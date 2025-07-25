Trump rages at Fed’s pricey renovation during HQ tour: ‘I would fire someone over that’; Powell denies ‘luxury’ claims

President Donald Trump on Thursday (July 24) lashed out at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over the $2.5 billion renovation of the central bank’s headquarters in Washington, accusing the Fed of excessive and unnecessary spending.

“It’s a very luxurious situation taking place,” Trump told reporters, referring to plywood protection for historic features and structural upgrades. “Let’s put it that way.”

During a tour of the construction site — a rare public glimpse into the Fed's usually discreet operations — Trump claimed the project cost was ballooning. “This came from us?” Powell asked, confused by Trump’s estimate of $3.1 billion, which included past renovations. Powell later clarified the Fed's number remains at $2.5 billion.

"I’d fire anyone over that": Trump on cost overruns Known for his real estate background, Trump mocked the project's expenses, comparing it to his own renovation of the Old Post Office hotel in Washington, which he said only cost $200 million.

“In my business, I would fire someone over cost overruns like this,” Trump said. “Do you expect any more additional cost overruns?” he asked Powell directly.

“Don’t expect them,” Powell responded.

Trump: Powell should "do the right thing" Although tensions were high during the tour, Trump appeared to leave the door open for reconciliation. “I don’t want to be personal,” he said. “I just would like to see it get finished.”

He later said, “I believe that he’s going to do the right thing,” referring to both the renovation and rate cuts.

Still, he hinted that Powell’s job could be in jeopardy, saying last week, “I think it is [a firing offense].” However, he added it was “highly unlikely” that he would fire Powell before his term ends in May 2026.

At a separate press conference, Trump reiterated his displeasure with Powell's rate policy: “This stubborn guy at the Fed just doesn’t get it — Never did, and never will.”

Interest rates remain flashpoint Trump has repeatedly called on Powell to slash interest rates, currently at 4.3%, to boost economic growth. The Fed has resisted, citing tariffs and inflation risks as reasons for caution.

Trump quipped that he would stop criticising Powell if he cut rates: “I’d back off if he lowered interest rates.”

Rare access to Fed HQ for reporters Thursday’s visit gave journalists a rare inside look at the Fed’s facilities, with cement mixers, seismic reinforcements, and plastic piping visible across the site. This is the first comprehensive renovation of the nearly 90-year-old building, which still had outdated plumbing, HVAC, and electrical systems dating back to the 1930s.

A planned renovation of a third Fed building was canceled earlier this year due to ballooning costs.

Powell denies 'luxury' accusations The Fed chair refuted Trump administration claims that the renovation includes extravagant features like rooftop gardens, VIP dining rooms, and marble accents, which were highlighted in a letter from White House budget director Russ Vought.