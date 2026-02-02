Subscribe

Trump rages over Grammys as stars unite against ICE, threatens to sue ‘talentless loser’ Trevor Noah over Epstein remark

Accusing Trevor Noah of being a ‘loser’ and ‘almost as bad as’ comedian and Trump critic Jimmy Kimmel, the US President threatened to sue the Grammy Award host over comments on his association with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

Written By Shiladitya Ray
Updated2 Feb 2026, 12:58 PM IST
Collage showing US President Donald Trump and Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah.
Collage showing US President Donald Trump and Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah.(Reuters Photos)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) raged against the Grammy Awards, on a night when major winners, including the first Latin winner Bad Bunny, spoke out against the immigration crackdown by ICE.

"The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer," Trump said in a lengthy post on his platform Truth Social.

Accusing host Trevor Noah of being "almost as bad as" comedian and Trump critic Jimmy Kimmel, the US President addressed Noah's comments about his association with disgraced financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media," Trump wrote.

He also threatened a lawsuit against Noah, calling the comedian and late-night talk show host a "loser".

"Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$," wrote a clearly agitated Trump.

"Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you! President DJT," was the US President's foreboding conclusion.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

 
 
