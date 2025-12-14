Trump raises doubts over Republican Party's win in midterm elections, says ‘it is very tough’

US President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about the Republican Party winning the midterm elections next, as some of his economic policies have not yet taken full effect.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Trump highlighted his efforts to get multibillion-dollar investments in the US, claiming that the funds will enable him to transform the American economy. However, he also acknowledged these investments may not result in electoral gains for Republicans next year.

Responding to the question on whether Republicans would lose the mid-term election in November, Trump said, “I can’t tell you. I don’t know when all of this money is going to kick in.”

Even though the US economy has grown steadily since Trump returned to the White House, the benefits have not been distributed equally. Job growth has been slow, unemployment has increased, and prices of common goods and services have risen.

Why are economic issues an important factor in polls? Economic concerns played a significant role in Trump’s victory in the 2024 election. However, since returning to the White House, voters are more critical of his economic management. Trump claims he would lower prices and maintains that he has already achieved this.

“I’ve created the greatest economy in history. But it may take people a while to figure all these things out,” Trump told the news portal. “All this money that’s pouring into our country is building things right now—car plants, AI, lots of stuff. I cannot tell you how that’s going to equate to the voter, all I can do is do my job.”

Doubt among voters Almost a year into Trump’s second term, he faces low poll approval and increasing voter scepticism about his efforts to address inflation and living costs. These concerns influenced last month’s election outcomes, where Republican candidates lost key races, raising fears among party strategists of more extensive losses in the upcoming midterms. Democrats intend to focus on Trump’s economic management as a main issue in these elections.

What does history reveal about midterm polls? While blaming high inflation on the previous administration, Trump told the news portal that, despite his efforts, history isn’t favourable to the incumbent in midterm elections.

Only two presidents have seen their party gain House seats in a midterm election since World War II, including Bill Clinton in 1998 and George W. Bush in 2002. “Even those that had, you know, a successful presidency” faced losses, Trump said. “So that’s the only thing that fights against us. I don’t know why that is.”