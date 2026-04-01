Trump plans rare appearance at SC hearing on Birthright Citizenship: ‘Has to do with babies of slaves, not Chinese…’

President Donald Trump is expected to attend a Supreme Court hearing on Wednesday concerning his administration’s effort to restrict birthright citizenship.

If he follows through, Trump would become the first sitting president to be physically present during oral arguments at the nation’s highest court, a venue traditionally insulated from direct executive branch visibility.

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“I’m going,” Trump said, when the upcoming arguments in the birthright citizenship case were mentioned. To a follow-up question clarifying that he planned to go in person, Trump said, “I think so, I do believe.”

Legal Battle Over Birthright Citizenship Reaches Top Court At the centre of the hearing is Donald Trump’s appeal against a lower court ruling that invalidated his executive order seeking to limit birthright citizenship.

Signed on the first day of his second term, the order declared that children born to parents who are in the United States illegally or temporarily would not automatically receive American citizenship. The policy represents a significant departure from the long-standing interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which has, for decades, been understood to grant citizenship to nearly all individuals born on US soil.

The executive order, however, has not been implemented anywhere in the country, having been blocked by multiple courts pending judicial review.

Trump’s Remarks Spark Controversy Ahead of the hearing, Donald Trump amplified his position in a post on Truth Social, invoking a provocative interpretation of the constitutional provision.

“Birthright Citizenship has to do with the babies of slaves, not Chinese Billionaires who have 56 kids, all of whom ‘become’ American Citizens. One of the many Great Scams of our time!”

The remarks underscore the political and legal tensions surrounding the issue, which sits at the intersection of immigration policy, constitutional law and national identity.

A Court Shaped in Part by Trump Appointments The hearing will take place before a Supreme Court that includes three justices appointed by Trump during his first term: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump has previously visited the court during his presidency for ceremonial occasions, including the swearing-in of Gorsuch. However, attendance at oral arguments would constitute a far more direct engagement with the judicial process.

Reflecting on the court’s composition, Trump offered a candid assessment of its ideological divisions.

“I love a few of them,” he said. “I don’t like some others.”

Historical Context and Institutional Boundaries of US President attending SC hearing While past presidents have had interactions with the Supreme Court, none are known to have attended oral arguments while in office. Richard Nixon argued a case before his presidency, and William Howard Taft later served as Chief Justice after leaving the White House.

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Trump had previously considered attending a separate Supreme Court hearing related to tariff policies but ultimately refrained, citing concerns that his presence might prove distracting.

US Immigration Policy at the Heart of Broader Agenda The birthright citizenship case forms a central component of Trump’s wider immigration agenda, which has prioritised stricter enforcement and reinterpretation of existing legal frameworks.

The administration’s attempt to narrow eligibility for citizenship has prompted intense legal scrutiny, with critics arguing that such changes require constitutional amendment rather than executive action.