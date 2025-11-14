Trump reacts to Epstein emails, says ask Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman and Larry Summers — 'I have a Country to run’

US President Donald Trump on Friday slammed Democrats amid ongoing political slugfest over emails from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein which revealed multiple references to him, asked them not to waste their time with him as he has a Country to run!

Advertisement

The communications from the released emails suggested that Trump ‘knew about the girls’.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem!

Also Read | Jeffrey Epstein case: House to vote next week on full files disclosure

“The Democrats are doing everything in their withering power to push the Epstein Hoax again, despite the DOJ releasing 50,000 pages of documents, in order to deflect from all of their bad policies and losses, especially the SHUTDOWN EMBARRASSMENT, where their party is in total disarray, and has no idea what to do,” said Trump.

The President claimed that some ‘Weak Republicans’ have fallen into the clutches of Democrats because they are soft and foolish.

“Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem! Ask Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, and Larry Summers about Epstein, they know all about him, don’t waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!,” added Trump.

Advertisement

According to emails released by Democrats, Jeffrey Epstein, in an email longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell which was sent in 2011, suggested Trump knew about the disgraced financier's abuse and ‘spent hours’ with one of the victims at his house.

He added that the victim "spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned."

Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking after Epstein's death, replied: “I have been thinking about that...”

Trump has repeatedly denied any knowledge of the sex-trafficking activities of his former friend — who died by suicide in 2019 while in prison awaiting trial.

According to Bloomberg, in one October 2017 exchange, Lawrence H. Summers, who served as Treasury secretary from 1999 to 2001, predicted to Epstein that Trump’s ‘world will collapse.’ Summers, who also served as the president of Harvard University from 2001 to 2006, complained to the disgraced financier about what he characterised as harsh treatment of an unnamed man who “hit on a few women.”

Advertisement

The House will vote next week on whether to require the Justice Department to publish all of its unclassified files on Epstein.