Trump reflects on election setbacks in NY, VA & NJ, cites Democrats’ shutdown role; pushes to end Senate filibuster

US President Donald Trump addressed Republican lawmakers at the White House on Wednesday (November 4), reflecting on elections held in New York, Virginia, and New Jersey, the previous night, which he said had not been favorable for his party.

“The elections weren’t good for Republicans,” Trump said, attributing part of the outcome to the ongoing government shutdown.

“It had not hurt Democrats in the way I thought it should.”

He suggested that Democratic actions during the shutdown contributed to the GOP setbacks.

Democrats labeled 'Kamikaze' over shutdown Trump compared Democratic lawmakers to kamikaze pilots, claiming they would go to extreme lengths even at the expense of the country.

“I just got back from Japan,” he said. “I talked about the kamikaze pilots. I think these guys are kamikaze. They’ll take down the country if they have to.”

The comment came as the US government shutdown surpassed 35 days, marking the longest in history, exceeding the previous record set during Trump’s first term.

Economic impact highlighted Trump warned that the shutdown is having widespread effects on the economy and Americans’ daily lives, citing the stock market, airlines, and SNAP food benefits for low-income citizens.

“The ongoing government shutdown is impacting the stock market, as well as airlines and SNAP food benefits,” he told Republican senators.

He portrayed the shutdown as a consequence of Democratic rigidity.

Push to end the filibuster The President once again called for abolishing the Senate filibuster, a long-standing legislative rule that requires a supermajority to pass most bills.

“We need to do away with the filibuster so Republicans can continue to pass our legislative agenda,” Trump said.