Trump refuses special prosecutor in Epstein case probe — even as allies warn it could ‘consume’ his Presidency

US President Donald Trump will not recommend appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the Jeffrey Epstein case, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday (July 17), despite mounting pressure from some of his own supporters and Republicans in Congress.

“The president would not recommend [a] special prosecutor in the Epstein case. That’s how he feels,” Leavitt told reporters from the White House briefing room.

Trump calls for DOJ to act on credible evidence While shutting down the idea of a special counsel, Leavitt said Trump has directed federal agencies to pursue any valid new leads.

“The president has called for Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Department of Justice and the FBI to put forward any additional credible evidence in regards to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes,” she said.

Documents tied to Epstein may be sealed Leavitt explained that the decision to release more information from the Epstein files rests with the Department of Justice and the courts.

“If it includes grand jury information, a judge would have to approve it. That’s out of the president’s control,” she clarified, pushing back on suggestions the White House is withholding key details.

On the “hoax” claim Reporters pressed Leavitt about Trump’s recent characterization of the Epstein controversy as a “hoax.”

“The president was referring to the fact that Democrats have now seized on this, as if they ever wanted transparency on this, which is an asinine suggestion,” Leavitt said. “They didn’t do a dang thing when Biden was in office.”

Trump allies demand Special Counsel in Epstein probe Trump allies, including far-right activist Laura Loomer and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Florida, are calling for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate lingering questions about Jeffrey Epstein — the wealthy convicted sex offender who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Loomer cautioned on social media that the Epstein controversy could “consume his entire presidency” if not addressed.

“We deserve the truth about the Epstein Files,” Boebert wrote in a post, adding, “I’m ready for a Special Counsel to handle this.”

Special counsels are typically appointed when the Justice Department faces a potential conflict of interest in an investigation.

Trump lashes out at critics Amid growing dissatisfaction among right-wing supporters over the administration’s approach, Trump issued a fiery social media post on July 16, dismissing his critics.

He called those questioning his handling of the case “weaklings” who have been “duped,” signaling frustration over internal dissent.

Still, conspiracy theories and demands for transparency continue to circulate online and among some GOP lawmakers.

