Trump flatly refuses trade negotiations with India amid 50% tariff standoff: ‘No, not until…’

United States President Donald Trump made it clear that trade negotiations with India will remain on hold until the ongoing tariff dispute is resolved. Donald Trump lately doubled the tariffs on Indian imports for buying Russian energy amid Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Responding to a question on whether US-India trade talks could move forward after Washington doubled duties on Indian goods to 50 per cent, Donald Trump flatly said, “No, not until we get it resolved,” signaling a hard stance amid escalating trade tensions between the two countries.

Trump rules out trade negotiations with India: Watch

Trump's tariff The White House on Wednesday issued an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 percentage points in tariffs on Indian goods, raising the total levy to 50 per cent.

The administration cited national security and foreign policy concerns, pointing specifically to India's ongoing imports of Russian oil.

The order claims that these imports, whether direct or via intermediaries, present an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States and justify emergency economic measures.

Companies face trouble Ever since Donald Trump's tariff salvo on India this week, garment maker Pearl Global - whose US client list includes Gap and Kohl's - has been receiving midnight panic calls with an ultimatum: share the tariff hit or move production out of India, Reuters reported.

To calm US customers' nerves, Pearl Global offered to shift production to its 17 factories in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam and Guatemala to bypass the steep US levies on Indian imports.

"All the customers are already calling me. They want us to ... shift from India to the other countries," Managing Director Pallab Banerjee told Reuters in an interview.

Earlier this week, India's biggest jeweller and watchmaker Titan told Reuters it was looking at shifting some manufacturing to the Middle East to maintain low-tariff access to US markets.