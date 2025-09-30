Trump reiterates claim of stopping India-Pakistan war with ‘trade threat’, says he ‘saved millions of lives’

US President Donald Trump once again reiterated his claim of having halted a war between India and Pakistan, saying he used trade as leverage to de-escalate tensions. Recalling the episode, he said that when he warned India and Pakistan he would halt trade if they went to war, the response was, “no, no, no, you cannot,” to which he replied, “yes I can,” while maintaining that his intervention saved millions of lives by stopping the conflict from escalating.

Donald Trump said, “India and Pakistan were going at it. I called them both... I said, if you do this, there's not going to be any trade, and I stopped the war. It was raging for four days... The Prime Minister of Pakistan was here, along with the Field Marshal [Asim Munir], who's a very important guy in Pakistan.”

“I didn't even realise it was as beautiful as he said it. He said to a group of people that were with us... that this man saved millions of lives because he saved the war from going on. That war was going to get very bad,” Donald Trump said.

