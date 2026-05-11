Trump rejects Iran response to US proposal, calls it ‘totally unacceptable’

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (May 10) that he had reviewed Iran’s latest response to a US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and strongly rejected Tehran’s position.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump signalled frustration with the Iranian reply delivered through diplomatic channels.

“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” Trump wrote.

Fresh setback for ceasefire negotiations Trump’s remarks come as Washington and Iran continue indirect negotiations over a possible ceasefire framework and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iranian state media reported earlier Sunday that Tehran had submitted its response to the latest US proposal through Pakistani mediators, though officials did not disclose details of the message.

The US proposal reportedly included a phased reopening of the Strait of Hormuz alongside a gradual easing of the American blockade on Iranian ports.

Tensions remain high Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, tensions between the two countries remain elevated over Iran’s nuclear programme, Gulf shipping routes and recent military exchanges in the region.

The Trump administration has repeatedly warned that military escalation remains possible if negotiations fail, while Tehran has insisted it will not accept pressure over its nuclear activities or regional policies.

Trump says Iran ‘playing games’ with US Trump intensified his rhetoric against Iran earlier in the day, accusing Tehran of deceiving Washington for decades as fragile ceasefire negotiations continued.

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Writing on Truth Social, Trump claimed Iran had manipulated the United States and other countries for nearly half a century.

“For 47 years the Iranians have been ‘tapping’ us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests,” Trump wrote.

He also alleged that Iran had recently killed “42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors.”

“They will be laughing no longer!” Trump added.

Trump earlier also warned that the US could “go a different route if everything doesn’t get signed up, buttoned up,” in reference to ongoing negotiations over the Gulf conflict and maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz.

Nuclear dispute remains major obstacle Despite diplomatic efforts, the future of Iran’s nuclear programme remains one of the biggest obstacles to a broader settlement.

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Any agreement to end the conflict would still require separate negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear activities and its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that military operations against Iran were not yet complete.

Speaking to CBS, Netanyahu said additional action was needed to dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

“The war is not over,” Netanyahu said.

He stressed that Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile still had to be removed and its nuclear capabilities dismantled.

Drone attacks test fragile ceasefire Although a ceasefire has technically been in place since April 8, tensions across the Gulf continue to flare.

A drone strike on Sunday briefly set a cargo vessel on fire off the coast of Qatar in the Persian Gulf, marking the latest attack on regional shipping routes.

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Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait both said they had intercepted hostile drones.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned Britain and France against increasing their naval presence in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The presence of warships in Strait of Hormuz will be met with a decisive and immediate response from the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Gharibabadi wrote on X.

Energy markets remain under pressure The conflict, which began after US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, has heavily disrupted global energy markets and pushed fuel prices sharply higher worldwide.

Before the conflict, nearly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passed through the Strait of Hormuz.