Trump rejects Iran’s war compensation demand, seeks counter-payment from Tehran for deaths and injuries

US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran's reported demand for compensation over damage suffered during the recent five-month military conflict, saying Tehran should instead be held financially responsible for deaths and injuries that he attributes to Iran and its regional activities.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iranian representatives were seeking compensation for damage caused during the conflict, which he said began because Iran will have to give up its nuclear weapons ambitions.

“I see that Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran are asking for compensation for the damage done to them during the last five month Military Conflict,” Trump wrote.

Trump described the demand as an “interesting idea” and said he would respond with a counter-demand.

Trump seeks compensation from Iran Trump said Iran should compensate the victims of attacks and conflicts that he attributed to Tehran, including casualties from roadside bombs and other military operations.

“I am likewise demanding compensation from Iran, for all of the people that they have killed and gravely wounded,” Trump said.

He specifically referred to Iran's former military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying his leadership was associated with conflicts that resulted in thousands of deaths.

Trump also called for compensation for the families of those killed in the USS Cole attack, as well as other people he said had been killed in combat.

Trump raises allegations over Iranian protesters Expanding his compensation demands, Trump said Iran should also pay the families of protesters who he alleged had been killed by the Iranian government over the past 50 years.

He additionally claimed that 52,000 people had been killed during the past five months.

Trump did not provide further details or supporting evidence for the figures in his post.

The US president said he had instructed American negotiators to make the demands part of future diplomatic discussions with Tehran.

“I have instructed my representatives to put this firmly into any, and all, future negotiations,” Trump wrote.

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Iran also blamed for regional damage Trump went beyond the immediate US-Iran conflict, saying Tehran should also be held responsible for deaths and damage in several countries where Iran has backed or maintained relationships with armed groups and political allies.

“Iran should be responsible for the damages and death caused to the people of Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Gaza!” he wrote.

The statement potentially broadens the scope of any future negotiations, with Washington's demands extending beyond direct damage caused during the latest conflict.

Compensation dispute adds to US-Iran tensions Trump's comments come as compensation and war-damage claims emerge as another potential obstacle to diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran.

Iran has reportedly sought compensation for damage caused during the conflict and has linked its demands to wider conditions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, US sanctions and military activity.

Trump, meanwhile, has rejected Tehran's position and indicated that the US will pursue its own financial claims.

The competing demands could complicate efforts to reach an agreement, particularly as both sides seek major concessions before easing military and economic pressure.

Hormuz remains a key issue The dispute also comes amid continuing tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes.