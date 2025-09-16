Trump releases video of US' second strike against ‘narcoterrorists’ from Venezuela — ‘Rubio is lord of death’ | WATCH

At least three were killed as the US military carried out a second deadly strike on an alleged Venezuelan drug cartel vessel heading to the United States. A widely circulated footage of the attack showed the boat on which US President Donald Trump said he ordered a military strike. The president said the boat was carrying narcotics from Venezuela.

Advertisement

“This morning, on my Orders, US Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility," Trump posted on X on September 15.

He said the strike occurred while it was confirmed that "narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the US,” Trump said.

Trump further informed that three people were killed in the strike.

“These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to US National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital US Interests,” Trump added. “The Strike resulted in 3 male terrorists killed in action. No US Forces were harmed in this Strike," he said.

Advertisement

Issuing a stern warning, Trump said, "BE WARNED — IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU! The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!

Footage of US military's strike Trump's TRUTH post included a nearly 30-second video, with markings of "Unclassified" on the top, which appeared to show a vessel in a body of water exploding and then on fire.

Later on Monday, Trump said that “we have proof, all you have to do is look at the cargo that was ... spattered all over the ocean, big bags of cocaine and fentanyl.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Trump weighing military action against drug cartels inside Venezuela: Report

US' second deadly attack Trump's announcement on September 15 came just under two weeks after the US military killed 11 individuals in a strike allegedly tied to the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang.

The second strike on Monday was carried out amid rising tensions with Venezuela, as the US has deployed military assets to the region, including the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, and 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico, CNN reported.

Advertisement

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil said last week that Venezuela is “not betting on conflict” with the US, “nor do we want conflict.”

Also Read | Trump Taunting Maduro on Venezuela Coast Spurs Questions on Goal

Venezuela's Maduro calls Rubio 'lord of death' Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro vowed to resist US "aggression" as he branded US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the "lord of death and war" over his tough rhetoric on Latin American cartels.

"Wherever he goes there’s death, bombs, and MURDERED children," Maduro said. He warned that communications with Washington had "broken down".

Advertisement