Trump renews claim while hinting at India, Pakistan ceasefire: ‘Settled 6 wars in 6 months’

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeated his claim that he helped end six international conflicts in the past six months, as he pushes for a quick resolution to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

In a strongly worded social media post, Trump wrote, “I’ve settled 6 Wars in 6 months, one of them a possible Nuclear disaster (sic),” referring to an unnamed conflict that could have led to a nuclear war. The message came just hours before a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump criticised the Wall Street Journal and other media outlets, accusing them of failing to understand his role in trying to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “That is Sleepy Joe Biden’s war, not mine,” he said, claiming that the war would “NEVER have happened” if he had remained in office.

He added, “I know exactly what I’m doing, and I don’t need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them. They are “STUPID” people, with no common sense, intelligence, or understanding, and they only make the current R/U disaster more difficult to FIX. Despite all of my lightweight and very jealous critics, I’ll get it done — I always do!!! President DJT (sic).”

In recent months, Trump has suggested that he helped prevent a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. On May 10, he claimed both countries had agreed to a ceasefire after his intervention. However, Indian officials have publicly denied that Trump played any role in such talks.