‘Say no and we will remember’: With world leaders listening, Trump warns NATO allies over Greenland gambit

Donald Trump has made a renewed pitch to acquire Greenland from Denmark, saying that there is no country in the world that could defend the island like the United States, as he also slipped in a little warning to NATO. With world leaders listening to his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Donald Trump sought “immediate negotiations” to acquire Greenland and added an extraordinary warning, saying alliance members can say yes “and we’ll be very appreciative. Or you can say, ‘No,’ and we will remember.”

Donald Trump said, “It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it. That's the reason I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States.”

“No nation or group of nations is in a position to secure Greenland other than the United States. We are a great power—much greater than people even understand. I think they found that out two weeks ago in Venezuela. We saw this in World War II, when Denmark fell to Germany after just six hours of fighting and was totally unable to defend either itself or Greenland. At that point, the United States was compelled to act.” Also Read | France, Germany, other NATO allies send troops to Greenland amid disagreement with Trump over potential US takeover

He continued that the United States set up bases on Greenland for Denmark, saved the island and gave it back to Denmark. Reiterating that no other country than the US could protect this “giant piece of ice”, Donald Trump said it was “stupid” of America to give it back to Denmark after the World War II.

The US President also called Denmark “ungrateful”. Copenhagen which handles Greenland's foreign policy, defence and finances, has categorically refused to let America take control of Greenland.

‘You say no and we will remember,’ warns Trump He urged NATO to allow the US to take Greenland from Denmark. “What I’m asking for is a piece of ice, cold and poorly located,” Trump said, declaring of NATO: “It’s a very small ask compared to what we have given them for many, many decades.”

Addressing the European world leaders who have pushed back against his attempt to acquire Greenland, Donald Trump said, “So we want that piece of ice for world protection. You can say yes and we will be very appreciative and you can say no, and we will remember.”

Then he clarifies: “This would not be a threat to NATO.” The US President also ruled the use of force in his bid to control Greenland.

NATO leaders have warned that Trump's Greenland strategy could upend the alliance, while the leaders of Denmark and Greenland have offered a wide array of ways for a greater US presence on the strategic island territory of 57,000 people.