Trump repeats India-Pakistan ceasefire claims, says ‘let's not trade nukes… have dinner’ | WATCH

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again claimed credit for easing tensions between India and Pakistan despite India rejecting the claims. Trump, while participating in the US-Saudi Investment Forum, said that he used trade to a large extent to reach the agreement.

‘Let's not trade nuclear missiles…’ Trump on India-Pak ceasefire "Just days ago my administration brokered an historic cease-fire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan and I used trade to a large extent to do it. I said, fellas, come on, let's make a deal, let's do some trading, let's not trade nuclear missiles, let's trade the things that you make so beautifully, and they both have very powerful leaders, very strong leaders, smart leaders, and it all stopped," he said.

Trump Rubio and Vance for playing their role Trump also expressed hope that the calm would continue, and credited US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President JD Vance for playing their roles in defusing the tensions.

"Hopefully it will remain that way but it all stopped. I was very proud of Marco Rubio and all of the people that worked so hard. Marco, what a great job you did on that. Thank you, JD Vance," he said.

Trump suggest two sides to have nice dinner He also suggested that India and Pakistan have a ‘nice dinner’ together as a mark of them getting back together.

"The whole group worked with you but there's a great job. They are actually getting along. Maybe we can even get them together a little bit, where they go out and have a nice dinner together. Wouldn't that be nice? We've come a long way," he said.

Trump added that millions could have died in the conflict that 'started off small'.

"Millions of people could have died from that conflict that started off small and was getting bigger and bigger by the day," he said.

What India said about US role in India-Pakistan ceasefire? Earlier, during his regular press briefing, the official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs was asked about the role of the US in the ceasefire.

To this, Jaiswal firmly reiterated that any issues relating to Jammu and Kashmir must be addressed bilaterally with Pakistan and noted that the outstanding issue is the vacation of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Answering a query, he said there were conversations between Indian and US leaders on the evolving military situation from the time Operation Sindoor commenced but trade did not come up in any of these discussions.