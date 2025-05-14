Trump repeats India-Pakistan ceasefire claims, says ‘let's not trade nukes… have dinner’ | WATCH

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again claimed credit for easing tensions between India and Pakistan despite India rejecting the claims. Trump, while participating in the US-Saudi Investment Forum, said that he used trade to a large extent to reach the agreement.

‘Let's not trade nuclear missiles…’ Trump on India-Pak ceasefire

"Just days ago my administration brokered an historic cease-fire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan and I used trade to a large extent to do it. I said, fellas, come on, let's make a deal, let's do some trading, let's not trade nuclear missiles, let's trade the things that you make so beautifully, and they both have very powerful leaders, very strong leaders, smart leaders, and it all stopped," he said.