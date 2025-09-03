Trump responds to ‘dead’ conspiracy theories online: ‘I didn’t hear that one, that’s pretty serious’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (September 2) addressed circulating rumors about his health, dismissing claims on social media that he was in poor health or even dead. “I was very active over the weekend,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. Asked if he had seen the reports, he replied bluntly, “fake.”

When asked about internet speculation suggesting he had died, Trump said: “No, I didn’t hear that one. That’s pretty serious.”

“Well, it’s fake news. It’s so fake. That’s why the media has so little credibility. I knew they were saying, like, ‘Is he OK? How’s he feeling? What’s wrong?” Trump told reporters. “It’s also sort of a longer weekend, it’s Labor Day Weekend...No, I was very active this Labor Day weekend.”

“I had heard that, but I didn’t hear it to that extent,” Trump said of the rumors.

Trump recounted his activities over the Labor Day weekend, including giving interviews and visiting his Virginia golf club. “It’s also sort of a longer weekend, you know, it’s Labor Day weekend. I would say a lot of people know I was very active this Labor Day. I had heard that, but I didn’t hear to that extent,” he said.

He emphasised his continued public engagement, including lengthy news conferences and a Cabinet meeting lasting over three hours.

“…but last week, I did numerous news conferences, all successful… They went very well and then I didn't do any for two days and they said there must be something wrong with him,” Trump said.

Health update from the White House Earlier in July, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump experienced swelling in his lower legs and bruising on his right hand. The President’s physician, Sean Barbabella, said tests revealed the leg issue was due to “chronic venous insufficiency,” a common condition for those over 70. The bruising on Trump’s hand was attributed to “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and aspirin use,” part of his cardiovascular prevention regimen.