Trump returns to ‘maximum pressure’ as era of Biden alliances ends

Trump will re-enter the Oval Office with the world far more dangerous than when he was first president. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the introduction of North Korean troops complicates efforts to negotiate an end to the war. In the Middle East, Israel’s retaliation for the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas has seen tens of thousands of Palestinians killed and most of Gaza’s more than two million people have been displaced. Iran, which has been engaged in a cycle of escalating attacks with Israel, has moved closer to obtaining the weapons-grade fuel needed for a nuclear weapon.