Trump revives debate over California's Sable pipeline project amid pushback from Newsom, West Coast governors

US President Donald Trump once again reignited his administration's ongoing energy dispute with California. On August 2 (local time), he took to his Truth Social platform to highlight a previous executive order he signed to resume oil operations tied to the Sable Pipeline and significantly expand offshore oil production off the state's coast.

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Trump revives spotlight on California offshore oil project Trump shared a White House graphic on Truth Social highlighting an executive order authorising the Department of Energy (DOE) to invoke the Defense Production Act to restart the Sable Pipeline. The post also said Energy Secretary Chris Wright would issue an order leading to the “immediate production of 50,000 barrels of oil per day,” which the White House said would increase offshore oil production in California by 550 per cent.

The post further said the Sable Pipeline would produce "20 million barrels of oil equivalent per year" to meet the Department of Defense (DOD)'s requirements, referred to as the “Department of War,” and supply 50 military installations along the West Coast. It also claimed the order would override “radical California climate laws,” describing the move as an effort to end the Golden State's “coordinated regulatory attacks on American energy dominance.”

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California Governor Newsom responds According to a Newsweek report, when asked to respond to the US President's latest post, California Governor Gavin Newsom's office referred to its previously released statement on the matter. Earlier in March, Newsom said, "Donald Trump started a war, admitted it would spike gas prices nationwide, and told Americans it was a small price to pay. Now he’s using this crisis of his own making to attempt what he’s wanted to do for years: open California’s coast for his oil industry friends so they can poison our beaches." He added, "California will not stand by while the Trump administration attempts to sacrifice our coastal communities, our environment, and our $51 billion coastal economy."

Also Read | Gavin Newsom vows to sue Trump govt over repeal of EPA climate findings

DOE directs Sable Corp to restore ops at Santa Ynez Unit Earlier in March, Wright directed Sable Corp to restore operations at the Santa Ynez Unit and the Santa Ynez Pipeline System and cited supply disruption risks caused by California policies that have left the region and US military forces dependent on foreign oil. The Energy Secretary said the executive order would boost the country's oil supply and restore a pipeline system, which he described as "vital to our national security and defense.” DOE noted that Sable's facility would result in the production of roughly 50,000 barrels per day, marking a 15 per cent increase in California's in-state oil production. Wright noted that the output could replace nearly 1.5 million barrels of foreign crude each month.

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West Coast Governors push back against Trump's order According to Newsweek, the latest post from the US President came amid a conflict between his administration and California officials over offshore drilling. Previously, Newsom had dismissed reports of Trump's plan to expand drilling off California's coast as "dead on arrival in California” and claimed the state would “absolutely” challenge the plan in court if finalized.

However, later the Trump administration released a five-year leasing plan that included six offshore lease sales off the California coast between 2027 and 2030, where no new federal leases had been issued since the mid-1980s. The proposal also included drilling in waters at least 100 miles off Florida's shoreline and more than 20 additional lease sales off Alaska.

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California has repeatedly opposed new offshore drilling. In November, Newsom called Trump's offshore drilling proposal “idiotic” and a “reckless attempt to sell out our coastline to his Big Oil donors.” In January, he joined the governors of Oregon and Washington in formally opposing new oil and gas lease sales off California's coast, warning of risks to coastal economies, marine ecosystems and communities.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.