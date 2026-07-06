Trump rings Wall Street opening bell from Oval Office to celebrate launch of Trump Accounts

Calling the initiative a major step toward building long-term wealth, Trump said the accounts would grow alongside what he described as a booming US economy.

"With the ringing of the opening bell for the stock market, those accounts will now begin to grow right along with our booming economy, and I really believe we're going to have the biggest boom of all right now," Trump said during the event.

The President also announced that approximately $800 million would be invested this week through a combination of government seed funding and private contributions.

"You haven't seen anything yet. Between individual contributions and the seed funds, $800 million in new capital will be invested in the stock market for America's children this week," Trump said.

The launch of Trump Accounts is aimed at encouraging long-term investing for children by allowing funds to be invested in the stock market from an early age. The administration says the programme combines seed funding with voluntary private contributions to help families build wealth over time.

What are Trump Accounts? Trump Accounts, a tax-advantaged savings programme aimed at encouraging long-term investing and financial literacy among American children, took effect on July 4, provides a $1,000 government-funded investment account for every US citizen born between 2025 and 2028—the years spanning President Donald Trump's second term. Families can also open accounts for children under 18 with a valid Social Security number, though only those born during the four-year window qualify for the government seed contribution.

Created under tax and spending package signed into law last summer, the programme is being promoted as a key part of the president's economic legacy.

How Trump Accounts work Trump Accounts are free to open and allow parents, relatives, employers and charitable organisations to contribute up to $5,000 annually on a pre-tax basis.

The contributions are automatically invested in a low-cost index fund designed for long-term growth. Account holders gain control of the funds when they turn 18, at which point they can withdraw the money or continue investing. Investment gains are taxed when withdrawn.

Potential long-term growth Based on the historical average returns of the S&P 500 Index, a child receiving annual contributions of $5,000 could accumulate approximately $271,000 by age 18. If contributions continue at the same rate until age 55, the account could grow to about $13 million, although actual returns will depend on market performance.

Corporate backing The programme has already attracted support from major companies and wealthy investors. On December 2, 2025, Michael Dell, founder of Dell Technologies, and his wife, Susan Dell, pledged $6.25 billion to support investment accounts for millions of American children. As part of the commitment, the couple will deposit $250 into the accounts of 25 million children, extending the programme beyond those already eligible under President Donald Trump's legislation.