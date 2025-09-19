Trump says $10 drug to cost $20 after ‘1,000% price cut’: Bizarre claim baffles netizens — ‘Is that the right math?’

Donald Trump claimed drug costs would decrease by a thousand per cent, confusing viewers when he later stated a $10 pill would rise to $20. His statement left many baffled on social media.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said, “We’re gonna be reducing drug costs over the next year and a half, not 50 or 60 per cent but by a thousand per cent,” before adding, “It’ll go from $10 to $20 for us.”

Trump's claim on drug prices Trump made the statement while highlighting the fact that the US has been paying inflated prices for pharmaceuticals for a long time. He claimed that the pharmaceutical companies agreed with his viewpoint, and that he would use tariffs to persuade trading partners who disagreed.

“For the countries that don't agree, I use tariffs to make them agree."

However, Trump's idea of a 1000 per cent reduction in drug prices, which would bring them down from $10 to $20, is mathematically wrong. Reducing the price by 1,000 per cent from $10 would bring it to negative, meaning the drugmakers would actually pay patients to take their pills. On the other hand, doubling the price from $10 to $20 is, as you might expect, a 100 per cent increase.

Social media users react His statement went viral on social media, where several X users questioned the logic behind the calculation and others took a humorous swipe, joking that drugmakers would pay customers on the purchase of medicines.

One of the users said, “So $100 drug reduced 100% would be free. So 1000% reduction means you’re paying me.”

“We are gonna pay Americans to take their prescription medications. That’s how low drug costs are gonna go," added another.

“So if [some drug] is currently at $100, and 1,000 per cent of $100 is $1,000, then when I pick up [some drug], the pharmacy puts into a bag, along with $1,000 in cash?” one of the users noted.

“Ok let me get this straight…it’s gonna reduce the price 1,000% which would put about $990 back in our pockets but the drug is gonna rise from $10-$20 and we get no money back? Is that the right math?” a user said.