Trump says 'America is back’ and ‘hottest anywhere,’ promises a new ‘golden age’ at US 250th birthday celebrations

US President Donald Trump launched 16 days of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence on Wednesday, using a rally-style speech on Washington’s National Mall to promote his second-term agenda and declare that the United States was now the “hottest country anywhere in the world.”

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The event marked the opening of the Great American State Fair, a nationwide showcase featuring exhibits from all 50 states and six US territories, military displays, music performances and patriotic attractions ahead of next year’s semiquincentennial celebrations.

‘America is back’ Trump opened his remarks with a familiar campaign-style message, arguing that the country had rebounded dramatically under his leadership.

“As we stand on the edge of our 250th year of independence, I am thrilled to declare that America is back,” Trump said.

“And, as you know very well, a short time ago, we were a dead country. We were dead. Now we're the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

The President portrayed his administration as delivering rapid progress on multiple fronts, adding: “Every day of my administration, we're delivering one historic victory after the next for the American people.”

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Middle East and domestic agenda take center stage Although the event was billed as a national commemoration, Trump devoted much of the early part of his speech to recent foreign policy and domestic achievements.

He described the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran as a major success and hailed the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro as one of the “great military raids in history.”

On domestic issues, Trump praised the US economy, attacked former President Joe Biden and claimed that the country had attracted trillions of dollars in investment since his return to office.

Great American State Fair begins The speech officially launched the Great American State Fair, a free festival running through July 10 along the National Mall in Washington.

The fair includes state pavilions, cultural exhibits, regional food displays, military flyovers, concerts, a 110-foot Ferris wheel and a restored Smithsonian carousel. Organizers have also planned patriotic light displays, including a giant “250” projected onto the Washington Monument.

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Trump promises a new ‘golden age’ Throughout the address, Trump repeatedly linked the anniversary celebrations to his broader political message, presenting himself as the leader who had restored American strength.

The Republican president promised a new American “golden age” and argued that the country had emerged from a period of decline.

Music, controversy and campaign-style atmosphere The event took on a political tone after several musicians reportedly withdrew from the original programme, citing concerns that the celebrations had become partisan.

Trump responded by announcing himself as the main attraction and joked online that he could draw larger crowds than Elvis Presley.

The revised entertainment lineup featured Lee Greenwood, whose song God Bless the USA is a regular fixture at Trump rallies, along with opera singer Christopher Macchio and military bands.

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Focus on Washington renovations One of the most animated portions of Trump’s speech came when discussing renovation projects across Washington, including improvements to monuments and public spaces.

He highlighted work around the city and promised that upcoming Independence Day celebrations would be “the greatest show of all.”

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